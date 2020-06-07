Left Menu
Dawood Ibrahim dies from coronavirus, was admitted in Karachi hospital on Friday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 01:10 IST
Dawood Ibrahim dies from coronavirus, was admitted in Karachi hospital on Friday
Not only our Pakistani source, even a news channel also tweeted today that the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has died of coronavirus in Karachi. Image Credit: ANI

This is not the first time Dawood Ibrahim died. What we mean, the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast mastermind Dawood Ibrahim was earlier rumoured dead in 2016 and again in 2017.

In one of our confirmed report from a Pakistani source, we reported that Dawood Ibrahim and his wife Mahzabeen had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, June 6. They were then admitted in a military hospital in Karachi. According to our source, his personal staff and guards have also been quarantined.

Not only our Pakistani source, even a news channel also tweeted today that the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has died of coronavirus in Karachi. Although the government of Pakistan is not ready to declare to avoid the tension between India and Pakistan, still many witnessed the movements of military personnel and ISI staff going in and out of the hospital.

Even there is no official confirmation on the demise of Dawood Ibrahim either by his family member or the hospital authorities.

Awaiting more details!!!

Also Read: Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

