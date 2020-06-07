Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases, no new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 07-06-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 10:16 IST
Thailand on Sunday reported eight new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, taking its total to 3,112 infections and 58 deaths since the outbreak began in January.
The new cases were returnees - five from the United Arab Emirates, two from Kuwait and one from India - and were in quarantine, where most of Thailand's recent cases have been detected, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, an assistant spokeswoman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.
Thailand has recorded zero new deaths for 13 days in a row, she said.
