38 more COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 38 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's COVID-19 count to 1,341, according to the state government's health bulletin.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 07-06-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:32 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

498 people recovered in the state while 13 succumbed to the disease.

The Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare informed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 37.14 per cent and only 4.43 per cent out of the total samples tested positive. (ANI)

