Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:52 IST
S.Africa government, private hospitals agree deal on COVID-19 patients
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The South African government has agreed how much it will pay private hospitals and medical practitioners to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients if public hospitals run out of space, a senior health official told Reuters. The government has been in talks for months with private firms and medical associations ahead of a probable scenario where public hospitals run out of critical care beds.

Agreement has been reached on a daily fee of up to 16,000 rand ($950) for COVID-19 patients that get treated in critical care beds in private hospitals, said Anban Pillay, the health ministry's deputy director-general for national health insurance. The fee includes the cost of using the bed, paying a team of specialists to treat the patient and additional services including pathology and radiology.

Now that high-level terms have been agreed with the private sector, health departments in the country's nine provinces will sign "service-level" agreements, Pillay said. Estimates vary widely as to how many critical care beds there are in the country.

A ministry presentation in April put the total at around 3,300, with two-thirds of those in the private sector. Healthcare provider Netcare estimates there are some 6,000 beds, with around 3,800 in private hospitals. South Africa had recorded 45,973 cases of the new coronavirus as of Saturday, the most in Africa, with the number rising more steeply in recent weeks.

As of late May, around 1,100 COVID-19 patients were hospitalised, but it is not clear how many were in critical care. Pillay said he expected the Western Cape provincial health department would use critical care beds in private hospitals soon, followed by the Eastern Cape. The Western Cape accounts for 66% of the country's cases and the Eastern Cape 12%.

"Given the situation in the Western Cape it was important we close this matter," Pillay said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt challenges HC order on appointment of 69,000 basic teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged an Allahabad High Court order staying the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. The special appeal has been listed for June 9 before a division bench of the court in...

Oppn leaders dismissed PM's efforts to unite country in fight against COVID19 as political propaganda, nation followed his appeals: Amit Shah.

Oppn leaders dismissed PMs efforts to unite country in fight against COVID19 as political propaganda, nation followed his appeals Amit Shah....

Sonu Sood enacting a political script:Sena on helping migrants

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to offer help to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav...

Disclose preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints closed without FIRs: CIC to CBI

In a major decision to promote transparency in the CBI, the Central Information Commission CIC has ordered disclosure of preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints which have been closed by the probe agency without registering any FIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020