Pak Foreign Office says its five officials tested positive for coronavirus

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:12 IST
Five persons, including two officers, at Pakistan's Foreign Office have been tested positive for coronavirus, a top official said on Sunday. Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that the cases emerged in the office within the past week, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

All those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined and relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been implemented to contain the spread of the virus, Farooqui was quoted as saying by the paper. Among the five cases were two officers and three staff members, she added.

At least four lawmakers, including a provincial minister, have died due to coronavirus in Pakistan. A record 4,960 coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 98,943, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

With 67 more fatalities due to COVID-19, the death toll jumped to 2,002 in the country..

