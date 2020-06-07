Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - Reuters tally

Saudi coronavirus cases exceed 100,000 - Reuters tallyReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-06-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 18:17 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 100,000 on Sunday as the kingdom struggles to get to grips with a rise in the number of new infections over the past ten days.
The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 3,045 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 101,914. The number of new daily cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time on Saturday.
