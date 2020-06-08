Vietnam reports two new coronavirus cases, taking tally to 331

Vietnam reports two new coronavirus cases, taking tally to 331Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 08-06-2020 05:48 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 05:48 IST
Vietnam on Monday reported two new coronavirus infections, both of which were imported cases involving Vietnamese citizens returning from Mexico who were quarantined on arrival, its health ministry said.
The Southeast Asian country has gone 53 days without a domestically transmitted infection and has a total of 331 cases, with no deaths, the ministry said. Over 90% of the confirmed cases have recovered.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vietnam
- Mexico
- Southeast Asian