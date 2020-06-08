Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated', to lift most curbs

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 10:03 IST
New Zealand says coronavirus 'eliminated', to lift most curbs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand has eliminated transmission of the novel coronavirus and will lift all containment measures except for border curbs, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, making the South Pacific nation one of the first countries to do so.

The government will drop social distancing restrictions form midnight on Monday as it moves to a level 1 national alert from Level 2, Ardern told a news conference. Public and private events, the retail and hospitality industries and all public transport could resume without social distancing norms still in place across much of the world.

"While we're in a safer, stronger position there's still no easy path back to pre-COVID life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild," Ardern said. "While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple 'Thank you, New Zealand.'"

The South Pacific nation of about 5 million people is emerging from the pandemic while big economies such as Brazil, Britain, India and the United States grapple with the spreading virus. "We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now, but elimination is not a point in time, it is a sustained effort," Ardern added.

There were no active cases for the first time since the virus arrived in New Zealand in late February, the health ministry said. New Zealand has reported 1,154 infections and 22 deaths from the disease. "Having no active cases for the first time since Feb. 28 is certainly a significant mark in our journey, but as we've previously said, ongoing vigilance against COVID-19 will continue to be essential," Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, said in the statement.

New Zealand has vowed to eliminate, not just contain, the virus, but the health ministry has been cautious about declaring victory. It said elimination did not mean eradicating the virus permanently, but stopping "chains of transmission" for a period after the last infected person left isolation.

It also required New Zealand to "effectively prevent or contain any future imported cases from overseas", it added in an emailed statement.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Close ally of Mexican president tests positive for coronavirus

The head of Mexicos Social Security Institute IMSS, Zoe Robledo, a close aide to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Sunday he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would continue to work remotely. I want to announce that t...

Rugby-Fans allowed at Super competition after NZ drops COVID curbs

New Zealand Rugby NZR said on Monday fans will be allowed into stadiums to watch the opening weekend of its domestic rugby union competition after the country lifted virtually all coronavirus restrictions.Super Rugby Aotearoa, which involve...

Pete Davidson addresses his future at 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson says he is not planning to leave the late-night sketch comedy show anytime soon. The comedian, who has been part of the SNL cast for almost six years now, said he would like to remain on the legendary...

Jharkhand govt gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given permission to the Border Roads Organization BRO to recruit over 11,800 workers from the state for critical projects, including in areas near the China border in Ladakh, after getting a written...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020