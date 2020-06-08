Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-June

Ryanair boss sees UK quarantine dropped or quashed by end-JuneReuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:59 IST
Ryanair believes Britain's courts will either strike down a 14-day quarantine for international travellers this week or the government will drop the measure before the end of June, boss Michael O'Leary told Reuters on Monday.
O'Leary said legal action proposed by British Airways-owner IAG and supported by low cost rivals easyJet and Ryanair seeking injunctive relief has a "high likelihood of success." Legal papers are due to be filed on Monday or Tuesday, he added.
"I think in their heart of hearts the government would like the courts to strike it down because it would get them off the hook. I think either the courts will strike it down this week or the government will quietly drop it before the end of June," O'Leary said in a Reuters TV interview.
