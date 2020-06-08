Left Menu
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Japan to adopt selective, rather than blanket, approach in coronavirus tests

Japan will stop short of offering blanket coronavirus tests, and instead target the vulnerable and those most at risk in seeking to prevent a second wave of infections, the minister in charge of policies to combat the health crisis said. Japan is currently well behind other major economies in the number of completed coronavirus tests, drawing criticism from some experts that it is not doing enough to trace the virus and prevent clusters. Lockdowns may have averted 3 million deaths in Europe by curbing COVID-19: study

Wide-scale lockdowns including shop and school closures have reduced COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe enough to control its spread and may have averted more than three million deaths, researchers said on Monday. In a modelling study of lockdown impact in 11 nations, Imperial College London scientists said the draconian steps, imposed mostly in March, had "a substantial effect" and helped bring the infection's reproductive rate below one by early May. Russia reopens borders for its nationals to work, study and get treatment abroad

Russians needing to work, study or care for relatives abroad are to be allowed to resume international travel for the first time since late March, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, announcing some coronavirus restrictions would be eased. The city of Moscow will also roll back curbs imposed over the virus from Tuesday, including cancelling a digital pass system for residents and a self-isolation regime, the TASS news agency reported separately. Europe wants to make its own drugs, but it needs American blood plasma

Europe wants to be master of its own destiny in producing essential drugs and finding COVID-19 treatments, but it's got a problem. It relies on the United States for a critical ingredient: blood plasma. As global mistrust deepens, European Union officials are casting around for ways to reduce the bloc's dependence on American plasma, the liquid component of blood used in a host of drugs and now widely applied in COVID-19 experimental therapies. Malaysia reports seven new coronavirus cases; no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities on Monday reported 7 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase since movement and business curbs were imposed 3 months ago. The new cases raised the cumulative total to 8,329 cases. The health ministry also reported no new deaths, keeping total fatalities at 117. Oxford Biomedica eyes UK supply boost of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Oxford Biomedica has signed a new manufacturing agreement with a group backed by the UK government to help it scale up production of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine to cater to demand in the United Kingdom and Europe. The gene and cell therapy firm said on Monday it agreed to a five-year partnership with the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) for equipment at its facility in Oxford, UK which would also help it make other vaccines. Exclusive: Half of Singapore's new COVID-19 cases are symptomless, taskforce head says

At least half of Singapore's newly discovered coronavirus cases show no symptoms, the co-head of the government's virus taskforce told Reuters on Monday, reinforcing the city-state's decision to ease lockdown restrictions very gradually. Tiny Singapore has one of the highest infection tallies in Asia, with more than 38,000 cases, because of outbreaks in cramped dormitories housing thousands of migrant workers. EU antitrust regulators reinforce case against Teva pay-for-delay deals

EU antitrust enforcers, boosted by recent court victories, on Monday reinforced their case against Israeli drugmaker Teva over its deal with rival Cephalon to delay selling a generic version of its sleep disorder drug modafinil. Three years ago, the European Commission said the company's cash payments deal with Cephalon as part of a settlement to end a lawsuit over alleged infringement of Cephalon's patents on the blockbuster drug may have jacked up the price of modafinil. U.S. coronavirus deaths top 110,000 as cases approach 2 million: Reuters tally

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as nationwide protests against racial injustice spark fears of a resurgence of the virus. About 1,000 Americans have died on average each day so far in June, down from a peak of 2,000 a day in April, according to the tally of state and county data on COVID-19 deaths. (Reuters interactive: https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T) Philippines reports eight new coronavirus deaths, 579 more infections

The Philippines' health ministry on Monday confirmed eight more novel coronavirus deaths and 579 additional infections. In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 22,474 while deaths have reached 1,011.

