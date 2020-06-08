Eight members of family found COVID-19 positive in UP; village declared hotspot

Eight members of family found COVID-19 positive in UP; village declared hotspotPTI | Sonebhadra | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:57 IST
Eight members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in a village here, officials said on Monday. Samples of the family were taken for COVID-19 testing after seven of its members returned from Mumbai on May 31, Chief Medical Officer S K Upadhyay said.
The results found that eight members had contracted the disease, he said. The entire Markundi village in the Chopan area has been declared a COVID-19 hotspot, Upadhyay said.
The total number of cases in the district has reached 22, he said..