Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil sows further COVID-19 confusion by releasing contradictory sets of figures

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:31 IST
Brazil sows further COVID-19 confusion by releasing contradictory sets of figures

After removing cumulative numbers for how many people have died in Brazil of coronavirus from a national website, the Health Ministry sowed further confusion and controversy by releasing two contradictory sets of figures for the latest tally of infection cases and fatalities. Initially, data released on Sunday evening said Brazil had a total death toll of 37,312 and total cases of 685,427. That meant, although the ministry did not break out these daily numbers, that in the previous 24 hours the country had registered 1,382 new deaths and 12,581 new cases.

But later on Sunday, the ministry updated its online data portal with completely different figures. The government website that publishes coronavirus data put the day's dead at 525 and new cases at 18,912. It did not publish a cumulative total, but the second batch of figures would take the total tally to 36,455 deaths and 691,758 cases.

On Monday morning the Health Ministry changed the initial data sent to journalists to match the numbers on the website. The ministry did not explain the original divergence and why it has now settled on the lower death toll.

The divergence casts yet more doubt on Brazil's figures. Over the weekend Brazil removed from public view months of national data on the epidemic, which critics said was another attempt at hiding the soaring death toll. That followed a move last week to push back the release of the daily tally from around 5 p.m. to near 10 p.m, after the country's main television news program has aired.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has come under growing criticism for the way his government has handled the data and his general approach to the pandemic, which he has regularly played down as a "little flu." Brazil is now one of the main epicenters of the pandemic, with the second highest number of confirmed cases only behind the United States, and a death toll that last week surpassed Italy's.

Confusion over the figures has led a group of Brazil's largest media outlets to launch their own data tracking system, according to Folha de S.Paulo, the country's largest newspaper by circulation. The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), which brings together the health departments of Brazil's states and is separate from the Health Ministry, has also created its own platform.

According to the council, Brazil had recorded 680,456 cases of COVID-19 and 36,151 deaths from the disease by the end of Sunday afternoon.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases at end-day on June 7 were 95,699, up from 95,057 earlier in the day; 7,800 deaths, up from 7,773

June 8 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AT END-DAY ON JUNE 7 WERE 95,699, UP FROM 95,057 EARLIER IN THE DAY 7,800 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,773 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA CANADA WILL FROM NOW ON ONLY REPORT TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AND DEA...

SWR manufactures 2,252 PPE Coveralls in less than two months

Contributing in the fight against coronavirus, the South Western Railway said it has manufactured 2,252 high quality Personal Protective Equipment PPE coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel. Aiding the medical fraternity by providin...

Calcutta HC bar association members decide not to attend physical hearing

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Monday decided that lawyers will not attend physical functioning of the high court scheduled to resume partially from June 11, claiming that it will jeopardise their safety in the COVID-19 scenario...

Diasorin to appeal Italian court ruling cancelling deal with hospital over COVID test

An Italian administrative court has cancelled a contract between diagnostics group Diasorin and a hospital in the northern region on Lombardy for the development of a coronavirus antibody test, a ruling seen by Reuters showed on Monday.Dias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020