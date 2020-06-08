With 30 new COVID-19 cases, Goa's tally rises to 330

Goa on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count in the state to 330. "Thirty new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today and now the total number of positive cases in the state stand at 330," said the state health department.

Out of the 330 cases, 263 are active cases while 67 people have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases in the country is at 1,24,981, including 1,24,430 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 7,200 who have succumbed to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)