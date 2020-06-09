Jammu-based institute given nod for clinical trials of anti-cancer drug: CSIR

The Jammu-based Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine has received approval for clinical trials of its anti-cancer drug IIIM-290, to be used against pancreatic cancer, after successful completion of the preclinical development, the CSIR said on Monday. The IIIM is a constituent of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research.

The approval was given by the New Drugs Division of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the CSIR said in a statement. "The proposed clinical trial is aimed to assess the safety, tolerability and exposure of the compound in humans along with the early efficacy indicators in pancreatic cancer patients," it added.

This drug was discovered and developed at the natural-products driven drug discovery programme of CSIR-IIIM..