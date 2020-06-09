Karnataka reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths; Chamrajanagara reports its first case

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,921 and the death toll to 66, the health department said. All 30 districts in the state now have COVID-19 infections, with Chamarajanagara that had remained coronavirus free so far, reporting its first case today.

Out of 161 new cases reported, 91 are returnees from other states, majority from neighboring Maharashtra, while 24 are those who have returned from other countries. As of June 9 evening, cumulatively 5,921 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 66 deaths and 2,605 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,248 active cases, 3,236 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 12 are in ICU. According to the bulletin,164 patients were discharged today.

The two dead include- a 65 year-old man from Bengaluru Urban, and a 17-year old girl from Kalaburagi. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Yadgiti accounted for 61 cases, followed by Bengaluru urban 29, Dakshina Kannada 23, Kalaburagi 10, Bidar nine, Davangere eight, Koppal six, Shivamogga four, two each from Vijayapura, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru and Dharwad, and one each from Bagalkote, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagara.

Udupi district tops the list of positive cases with 947 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 769 and Yadgir 642. Among discharges, Bengaluru urban tops the list with 298 discharges, followed by Mandya 236 and Udupi 234.

A total of 4,00,257 samples were tested so far, out of which 7,036 were tested on Tuesday alone. According to the bulletin, 3,87,027 samples have been reported negative, and out of them 6,397 were reported negative today.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME