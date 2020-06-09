Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths; Chamrajanagara reports its first case

Among discharges, Bengaluru urban tops the list with 298 discharges, followed by Mandya 236 and Udupi 234.A total of 4,00,257 samples were tested so far, out of which 7,036 were tested on Tuesday alone.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:23 IST
Karnataka reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths; Chamrajanagara reports its first case

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 161 new cases of COVID-19 and two fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 5,921 and the death toll to 66, the health department said. All 30 districts in the state now have COVID-19 infections, with Chamarajanagara that had remained coronavirus free so far, reporting its first case today.

Out of 161 new cases reported, 91 are returnees from other states, majority from neighboring Maharashtra, while 24 are those who have returned from other countries. As of June 9 evening, cumulatively 5,921 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 66 deaths and 2,605 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 3,248 active cases, 3,236 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 12 are in ICU. According to the bulletin,164 patients were discharged today.

The two dead include- a 65 year-old man from Bengaluru Urban, and a 17-year old girl from Kalaburagi. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Yadgiti accounted for 61 cases, followed by Bengaluru urban 29, Dakshina Kannada 23, Kalaburagi 10, Bidar nine, Davangere eight, Koppal six, Shivamogga four, two each from Vijayapura, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru and Dharwad, and one each from Bagalkote, Tumakuru and Chamarajanagara.

Udupi district tops the list of positive cases with 947 infections, followed by Kalaburagi 769 and Yadgir 642. Among discharges, Bengaluru urban tops the list with 298 discharges, followed by Mandya 236 and Udupi 234.

A total of 4,00,257 samples were tested so far, out of which 7,036 were tested on Tuesday alone. According to the bulletin, 3,87,027 samples have been reported negative, and out of them 6,397 were reported negative today.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fleecing by hospitals: HC seeks info from TN govt on plaints

Chennai, June 9 PTI The Madras High Court, which took note of huge sums charged by hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish details of complaints received by it while impleading the Centre as responden...

Newspaper loses effort to get Epstein grand jury transcripts

A judge has ruled against a Florida newspapers effort to gain release of state grand jury transcripts involving the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of sex crimes and suspected of many more. The Palm Beach P...

NYC police officer charged with violently shoving protester

A New York City police officer who was caught on video violently shoving a woman to the ground during a recent protest over the death of George Floyd is facing criminal charges, Brooklyn prosecutors announced Tuesday. Officer Vincent DAndra...

Bombay Dyeing Q4 net profit down 96 pc at Rs 48.63 cr

New Delhi, June 9 PTI&#160;Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a 96.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 48.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,253...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020