Motorcycling-Italian MotoGP at Mugello cancelled due to coronavirus

"It is a great loss as Mugello is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world and one we are very proud to call the home of the Italian Grand Prix."The organisers are hoping to start the season with a race at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain on July 19.

Updated: 10-06-2020 18:31 IST
The Italian MotoGP, a permanent fixture on the calendar since 1991, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's governing body, and promoter announced on Wednesday. The race becomes the eighth casualty of this year's scheduled ravaged by the novel coronavirus, following Qatar, Dutch, German, Finnish, British, Australian, and Japanese rounds of the world championship.

Located in a Tuscany valley, the Mugello Circuit is renowned for attracting some of the most passionate crowds of the season and holds extra significance for home favorites Ducati and seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Mugello," the CEO of promoter Dorna Sports Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

"Sadly, we were not able to find a solution to the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar to enable us to visit the venue this season. "It is a great loss as Mugello is one of the most beautiful circuits in the world and one we are very proud to call the home of the Italian Grand Prix."

The organizers are hoping to start the season with a race at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain on July 19.

