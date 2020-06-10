Soccer-Major League Soccer to restart season on July 8

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 19:43 IST
Major League Soccer will restart the season on July 8, after being shut down for almost three months by the COVID-19 outbreak, by staging a tournament without fans at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, it said on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to team up with Disney to relaunch the 2020 MLS season and get back to playing soccer," MLS Commissioner Don Garber added in a statement. "The opportunity to have all 26 clubs in a controlled environment enables us to help protect the health of our players, coaches and staff as we return to play."

All 26 clubs will take part in what is being billed as the "MLS is Back Tournament" that will run until Aug. 11. The World Cup style event will have group stage matches that count in the MLS regular season standings and the tournament winner will earn a spot in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League.

Players will also have the opportunity to earn additional bonuses as part of a $1.1 million prize pool. Following the tournament, the MLS said it plans to continue its regular season with a revised schedule of home and away games, followed by the playoffs and the 25th MLS Cup.

Clubs will arrive in Orlando from June 24 for pre-season training but must be in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex resort no later than seven days before their first match. Each team will play three group matches, and those results will count towards the regular season standings.

The top two from each group along with the four best third-place finishers will move on to the knockout stage. The 26 teams will each be drawn into one of six groups during a live draw that on Thursday.

The Eastern Conference will have three groups, one consisting of six teams and two with four teams. The Western Conference will have three groups, each made up of four teams.

