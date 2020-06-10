Left Menu
India reports 9,985 new COVID-19 cases as total count of cases crosses 2.76 lakh, 279 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the total count of cases crossed over 2.76 lakh with 279 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:01 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

India reported 9,985 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the total count of cases crossed over 2.76 lakh with 279 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. While there are 1,33,632 active cases, the number of recovered patients stands at 1,35,205.

The Health Ministry said it is for the first time that the number of recovered COVID-19 patients surpassed the total active cases in the country. The recovery rate now stands at 48.88 per cent. India's total count of coronavirus cases stood at 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The total death count has risen to 7,745.

While 9,987 new cases were reported on Tuesday, 9,983 new cases were reported on Monday. Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country at 90,787, followed by Tamil Nadu with 34,914 cases.

Together Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for around 57 per cent of total cases while 19 states and union territories have less than 1,000 active cases. Delhi has reported a total of 31,309 cases of which 18,543 are active cases, 11,861 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated and the death toll due to the virus stands at 905.

Gujarat has reported 21,014 cases with active cases standing at 5,336. The number of people cured or discharged is 14,365 and the death toll is 1,313. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 11, 335 cases of which 4, 365 are active cases. The number of cured and discharged patients is 6,669 and the state has reported 301 deaths due to the disease.

In Rajasthan, a total of 11,245 cases have been reported with active cases at 2,662. A total of 83,28 people have been discharged and cured while 255 people have succumbed to the infection. A total of 211 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were reported on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh taking the total number of cases to 9,849 in the state.

Kerala reported a total of 2,096 cases of which 1,232 are active cases. The number of cured and discharged patients is 848 and the state has reported 16 deaths due to the virus. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka has risen to 5,921 after the state reported 161 new cases of the virus.

Andhra Pradesh has reported a total number of 5,070 COVID-19 cases including 2,191 active cases and 77 deaths. In Jharkhand, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported is 1,411 including 844 active cases, 559 recovered patients and eight deaths.

Bihar reported a total of 5,459 COVID-19 cases which include 2,563 active cases, 2864 cured and recovered cases and 32 deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 445 including 191 active cases, 249 recovered cases and five deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,45,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

