Hyderabad: Protest at Gandhi Hospital after COVID-19 deceased's kin beat up doctor

Doctors at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday staged a protest after attendees of a COVID-19 deceased entered the hospital and beat up a doctor. "At this COVID hospital, we are risking our lives and saving patients and the people are beating us. This is not fair and this has been happening for quite some time," said Navyadeep, President of the Junior doctor association.

"We don't want to get away from our duty," the doctor added. The protesting doctor further explained, "Despite the fact the doctors have explained the conditions of the patient to the attendee, they started hitting the doctor. They hit him with the plastic chair."

"Junior doctors are protesting after a doctor was manhandled. We will discuss the situation with the students. The honourable minister is inquiring about the situation from time to time," said Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital. The doctors have now demanded police deployment that would guarantee their protection.

"If the police would have been there, this incident would not have happened," the Navyadeep added. (ANI)