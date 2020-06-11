Left Menu
Development News Edition

News Corp to cut jobs in UK newspaper, radio business - memo

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp will need to cut jobs in its British newspaper and radio operations as part of a business review aimed at reducing costs, News UK Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks said in a letter to staff on Wednesday."In the coming months, we will need to streamline the business and take some tough decisions, saying goodbye to some valued and talented colleagues," Brooks said in the letter seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 04:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 04:49 IST
News Corp to cut jobs in UK newspaper, radio business - memo

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp will need to cut jobs in its British newspaper and radio operations as part of a business review aimed at reducing costs, News UK Chief Executive Rebekah Brooks said in a letter to staff on Wednesday.

"In the coming months, we will need to streamline the business and take some tough decisions, saying goodbye to some valued and talented colleagues," Brooks said in the letter seen by Reuters. The letter did not mention the scale or number of job losses that could occur after the step.

The review has been triggered by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and its resulting lockdown, according to a News UK spokeswoman. "To secure the future of our brands, in the coming months we will need to streamline the business and take some tough decisions," the spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement.

News UK includes the Times of London, The Sunday Times and The Sun newspapers, along with Virgin Radio, talkSPORT and talkRADIO. The development comes as coronavirus-related shutdowns gut advertising revenues and accelerate a downturn in the media sector in many parts of the world.

The outbreak has accelerated the decline of print advertising and sales. The pressure on traditional media in some parts of the world has been evident for years as advertisers chase the audience reach of internet giants like Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. The Australian arm of News Corp said late last month it will stop printing more than 100 regional newspapers, adding that the closures would lead to job cuts.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Tigers draft Torkelson first overall, move him to 3B

The Detroit Tigers announced a position change while making the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, selecting Arizona State junior Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman on Wednesday. Torkelson was almost exclusively a firs...

Trump administration proposes sweeping asylum restrictions

The Trump administration on Wednesday proposed sweeping though somewhat vague restrictions on asylum, seeking to align a legal framework with the presidents efforts to limit immigration to the United States. The moves are only the latest ...

Trump says campaign rallies to resume, Oklahoma likely first

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will begin staging campaign rallies again soon with the first one likely in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he seeks to rebound from a drop in opinion polls after his much-criticized handling of the coronavir...

FACTBOX-What changes are governments making in response to George Floyd protests?

Protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody have prompted government and police officials across the United States to enact or propose changes aimed at showing demonstrators that their concerns about police b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020