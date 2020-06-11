Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer-media

Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this summer, easing an entry ban to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Yomiuri daily said on Thursday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-06-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 07:20 IST
Japan eyes partial reopening to business trips this summer-media

Japan may restart business trips to and from Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and Thailand as early this summer, easing an entry ban to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Yomiuri daily said on Thursday. Up to 250 business travellers a day will most likely be allowed into Japan from the four countries, which have seen their infection situations stabilise, the newspaper said, without citing sources.

Prospective visitors will be required to submit a document ahead of their trips to Japan showing they are not infected, and will be asked to go through a PCR, or polymerase chain reaction test, upon entry, the paper said. Japan, which bans entry from more than 100 countries, will negotiate with the four countries get into full swing with eyes on the partial reopening in the summer, it said.

Government officials were not immediately available for comment. In another step to ease coronavirus-related restrictions, the Tokyo metropolitan government is set to lift the "Tokyo alert", issued last week to urge residents to keep their guard up, as early as the end of the week, the Nikkei business daily said.

The number of daily new infections in Tokyo has stayed below 20 for the past four days.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Man held for impersonating as Army jawan in Pune

Pune Rural Police have arrested a man and seized fake Army ID card and badges from his possession on Wednesday.According to the police the accused has been identified as Prashant Kale 28, allegedly claimed himself to be an Army personnel of...

Disneyland announces to reopen theme park on July 17

Disneyland has announced that it will reopen its theme park in California on July 17, nearly three months after shutting its gates to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, Downtown Disney District will reopen on July 9, the company said,...

Tigers draft Torkelson first overall, move him to 3B

The Detroit Tigers announced a position change while making the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, selecting Arizona State junior Spencer Torkelson as a third baseman on Wednesday. Torkelson was almost exclusively a firs...

Throughout COVID-19 recovery, 'plummeting’ clean energy costs can help climate action

As COVID-19 hits the fossil fuel industry, a new UN report published on Wednesday shows that renewable energy is more cost-effective than ever providing an opportunity to prioritize clean energy in national economic recovery packages and b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020