Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cuba to test visitors for coronavirus, limit tourism to keys

Cuba will test all visitors for coronavirus when it reopens to international tourism, which will be limited at first to the beach resorts at the keys of the Caribbean's largest island, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 11-06-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 08:31 IST
Cuba to test visitors for coronavirus, limit tourism to keys

Cuba will test all visitors for coronavirus when it reopens to international tourism, which will be limited at first to the beach resorts at the keys of the Caribbean's largest island, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Wednesday. Unveiling cautious plans for lifting Cuba's partial lockdown, Marrero Cruz said specialists would conduct epidemiological monitoring at hotels, where occupation would be limited. Excursions would be restricted to the keys.

Visitors would not be able to visit Havana, the center of Cuba's outbreak, at first. In his presentation to the council of ministers, reported by state-run media, Marrero Cruz did not give a time frame for the reopening to tourism, one of the cash-strapped country's top sources of hard currency.

The prime minister said Cuba would open first to domestic tourism and further details would be announced soon. "There will not be a brusque opening in the first phase," Marrero Cruz was quoted as saying, adding that avoiding a new outbreak was a priority.

New cases have dropped to less than 10 per day on average from a peak of around 50, and two thirds of the island is virus-free, according to official data. A cluster of other Caribbean islands have already opened to international tourism or will do so this month - with tests mandatory for some and not for others.

Marrero Cruz said public pools would reopen for summer at 30 percent capacity. Beaches will also reopen, with local authorities ensuring social distancing, but summer carnivals will not take place this year. Schools will reopen in September to finish the current year with the new one starting in November, while public and private transport will be restored gradually, he said.

Face masks will remain obligatory in all public spaces in a first phase, and then in spaces with a concentration of people.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Palace's van Aanholt prepared to take a knee when Premier League resumes

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says he will join the chorus of outrage from athletes protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis by taking a knee before the clubs English Premier League game against Bournemouth on June 2...

Tripura professor develops robot to help health workers serving COVID-19 patients

In order to help the medical professionals serving COVID-19 patients, a young assistant professor has developed a robot, named COVID-19 WARBOT that can serve food, medicines and other essential items to the patients without human interventi...

Retail card spending bounced back by $2.3 billion in May

Retail card spending bounced back by 2.3 billion in May from extremely low levels in April as businesses reopened after the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today.Spending on groceries, furniture, and appliances in May was even high...

Reserve Bank releases recommendations in review of Appointed Actuary role

The Reserve Bank has released a number of recommendations in a comprehensive review of the Appointed Actuary role.Appointed Actuaries have a critical legislated role in the insurance industry to measure and report on material risks that can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020