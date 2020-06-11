192 new coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, four deaths
The coronavirus case count in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,241 on Thursday with 192 new patients being detected, 85 of them in Bhopal, since previous evening. 81 more people, including four during past 24-hours, died during this period. Since Wednesday evening, state capital Bhopal reported 85 cases, followed by 41 in Indore.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-06-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 22:17 IST
The coronavirus case count in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,241 on Thursday with 192 new patients being detected, 85 of them in Bhopal, since previous evening. Four COVID-19 patients died during this period, taking the death toll to 431, the health department said.
Since lockdown was eased on May 31, the state has added 2,152 new COVID-19 cases. 81 more people, including four during past 24-hours, died during this period.
Since Wednesday evening, state capital Bhopal reported 85 cases, followed by 41 in Indore. Two deaths were reported in Indore and one each in Burhanpur and Chhindwara.
No new coronavirus case was reported from 28 districts since Wednesday evening. While cases have been reported from all 52 districts now, four of them did not have any active cases on Thursday, the health bulletin said. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 41 to 3,922 and death toll to 163.
Bhopal crossed the 2,000-mark with 85 new patients of the epidemic found since Wednesday night. The Madhya Pradesh capital has so far reported 2,012 COVID-19 patients including 66 who died. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,241, active cases 2,768, new cases 192, death toll 431, recovered 7,042, total number of tested people 2,33,740.
