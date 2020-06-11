Left Menu
Haryana reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, total coronavirus cases rise to 5,968

Sixty-four people have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including 22 in Faridabad, 19 in Gurgaon, four in Rohtak and three in Ambala. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Arora, most of those who died had severe co-morbid conditions.

Haryana reported 12 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, the worst single-day toll in the state due to the virus, as total infections neared 6,000. The hardest-hit Gurgaon reported six deaths, Faridabad four and Ambala and Rohtak reported one death each, according to a state Health Department bulletin.

On Monday, Haryana reported 11 coronavirus deaths. Sixty-four people have died due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, including 22 in Faridabad, 19 in Gurgaon, four in Rohtak and three in Ambala.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajiv Arora, most of those who died had severe co-morbid conditions. Officials said the COVID-19 fatalities reported on Thursday include a 23-year-old woman who died in Ambala. They said the woman was also a tuberculosis patient who had recently come from Delhi to meet her maternal grandmother at the Ambala Cantonment.

Among the 389 new cases in the state, Gurgaon reported 191, taking the total number of cases in the district to 2,737, of which 1,760 are active. Faridabad reported 74 cases, Ambala 13, Palwal 10, Jind three, Karnal 17, Yamunanagar nine, Fatehabad and Mahendragarh seven each, Rewari eight, Rohtak 29, Hisar, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Panchkula and Jhajjar four each, while Panipat reported one case.

For 10 days, Haryana has been reporting a surge in the number of positive cases, particularly in Gurgaon and Faridabad. The total number of active COVID-19 patients in the state is 3,644, while 2,260 patients have recovered, according to a bulletin issued here.

Taking to media persons here, Arora said the majority of death cases had severe co-morbidities like renal failure, last-stage cancer, advanced-stage cardiac issues and chronic illnesses like TB and diabetes etc. He ruled out any community spread of the disease in Gurgaon and Faridabad, saying around there are around 2,600 active cases in the districts of the state that come under NCR while close to 75 lakh people live in this areas.

"We are alive and alert," he said when asked about the sudden rise in cases during the past few days, especially in Gurgaon and Faridabad. Increasing sampling, better contact-tracing, tracking those with travel history and house-to-house search by health workers, especially among the vulnerable sections of the society, were some of the measures which the health department was already taking, Arora said.

