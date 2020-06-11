Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leading Dominican Republic presidential candidate has coronavirus

Just three-and-a-half weeks away from the Dominican Republic's presidential election, leading candidate Luis Abinader said he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus."You have all our support and solidarity." The fact the Dominican Republic is such a tourist hub was a major contributing factor to the spread of coronavirus here.

Reuters | Santo Domingo | Updated: 12-06-2020 00:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:49 IST
Leading Dominican Republic presidential candidate has coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Just three-and-a-half weeks away from the Dominican Republic's presidential election, leading candidate Luis Abinader said he and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The country is one of the worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the Caribbean and Latin America, with 1 out of every 500 people infected, and remains in a state of emergency.

Still, presidential and legislative elections are set to go ahead on July 5, after being postponed from the original date of May 16 due to the outbreak. Some 7.5 million Dominicans are expected to cast their ballot at home and abroad. "Be tranquil because with God's grace we will recover quickly," Abinader, 52, said on his social media accounts late on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition social democratic Modern Revolutionary Party said his doctors had forecast a rapid recovery given he was not a high risk patient, adding that he and his wife were self isolating at home. According to a poll by the company Mark Penn/Stagwell published at the end of May, Abinader is leading on 39 percent, two points above the ruling party candidate Gonzalo Castillo.

If neither candidate obtained an absolute majority in the first round, they would face a run-off on July 26. Abinader's opponents were among those to publicly wish him a quick recovery.

"We ask God for his quick recovery and good health," President Danilo Medina wrote on Twitter. "You have all our support and solidarity." The fact the Dominican Republic is such a tourist hub was a major contributing factor to the spread of coronavirus here. In total, some 21,000 cases have been reported among the 10.6 million inhabitants, of which 550 have died.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Officials: Noises on PIA flight to Pakistan scare passengers

Panic gripped passengers when a Pakistan International Airlines plane made unusual noises while returning to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, but the aircraft safely landed at the Karachi airport, a passenger and airport officials said Thursday....

Nearly 70 pc beds vacant in COVID-19 hospitals run by Delhi govt, private facilities almost full

There have been complaints of non-availability of beds or denial of treatment to COVID-19 patients in the national capital despite nearly 70 per cent of beds in five designated hospitals run by the Delhi government lying vacant, with expert...

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the US is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China. Where to do crucial, late-stage...

ANALYSIS-White Americans turn out for Floyd protests, but will they work for change?

Leslie Batson, a white office administrator from Maryland, joined the thousands of marchers protesting the killing of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., last weekend after her children asked why the family had done nothing about racism.This ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020