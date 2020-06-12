Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Health, then production': Unions ramp up pressure on Chile copper miner Codelco

Workers with the Federation of Copper Workers said there had been an "alarming" spike in coronavirus cases at some mines, one week after a miner at the company´s massive Chuquicamata mine died from COVID-19. "This is a general warning, in case the administration does not take the measures," Liliana Ugarte, head of the Chuquicamata 2 union, told Reuters on Thursday.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 12-06-2020 02:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 02:15 IST
'Health, then production': Unions ramp up pressure on Chile copper miner Codelco
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Unionized mine workers in Chile, the world's top copper producer, warned on Thursday that health should take precedence over output, one day after state-run Codelco's unions threatened a walkout at some of its operations. Workers with the Federation of Copper Workers said there had been an "alarming" spike in coronavirus cases at some mines, one week after a miner at the company´s massive Chuquicamata mine died from COVID-19.

"This is a general warning, in case the administration does not take the measures," Liliana Ugarte, head of the Chuquicamata 2 union, told Reuters on Thursday. "The lives of our people are more important than any production targets." Codelco declined to comment on the federation's statement.

Regional mining officials told Reuters they had inspected Chuquicamata and spoke with workers there on Wednesday to verify compliance with health safety requirements. "All the protocols are being applied accordingly," said the regional government representative for mining, Alex Acuña, in a video seen by Reuters.

Mounting worker concerns come as South America has increasingly become the new front in the global coronavirus pandemic, with new cases cresting at 5,000 a day in Chile and deaths from the disease surpassing 2,600. Output from its copper mines, however, has been largely unaffected. Codelco has been forced to scrap some contract work at its operations, shelved construction projects, and implemented measures like longer shifts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mine workers at BHP´s Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, say its operations in northern Chile have complied with safety protocols. Patricio Tapia, head of the Escondida workers union, told Reuters the mine had registered just 98 infections among nearly 10,000 workers. Nearly 600 workers with underlying conditions, he said, had been asked to stay home to minimize risk.

"Health, and then production," Tapia said. Escondida has boosted output by 9% in 2020. In April, the mine churned out 102,600 tonnes of copper, up 11.4% from a year earlier, according to Chile state copper agency Cochilco. Chile said in May its copper industry ranks among the least affected globally by the pandemic, anticipating just a 1% reduction in output.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea says sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining Kim-Trump ties -KCNA

North Korea sees no improvement in relations to be made by maintaining a relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, state media reported on Friday on the two-year anniversary of the leaders first s...

Mexico's human rights commission calls for investigation into police custody death

Mexicos National Human Rights Commission CNDH on Thursday called for an investigation into the death of a man who they said died in police custody in the southeastern state of Veracruz last month. Mexicans took to the streets of Mexico City...

Crowds of shoppers head to Brazil malls reopening in big cities at heart of pandemic

Brazilian shoppers lined up for hours and crowded into malls as they reopened on Thursday in the countrys two largest cities, epicenter of a still surging coronavirus epidemic in the South American nation.Traffic jams formed in streets crow...

New York's Cuomo defends Columbus statues for symbolism to Italian Americans

New York should keep statues honoring Christopher Columbus even though the brutalization of the West Indies inhabitants he encountered on his voyages to the New World is inexcusable, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cuomo said Columbu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020