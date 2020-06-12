Soccer-Turkish soccer season restarts after almost three-month suspension

Turkey's top-flight soccer league will resume with two matches played without fans on Friday after an almost three-month suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak. Turkey suspended its soccer, basketball, and volleyball leagues on March 17 due to the pandemic. The Turkish Football Federation said last month that its Super Lig will end on July 26 after clubs complete their remaining eight matches.

League leaders Trabzonspor visit Izmir-based Goztepe and Fenerbahce host Kayserispor in Istanbul with both matches kicking off at 1800 GMT. Three Super Lig matches will be played on both Saturday and Sunday, with one match on Monday capping off the first week of the resumed competition.

The virus has so far killed 4,763 people in Turkey, with nearly 175,000 confirmed cases. The government has rolled back almost all containment measures since June 1 amid a significant fall in deaths, despite concerns over the second wave of infections.