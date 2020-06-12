Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF approves US$111.06m to bring COVID-19 emergency support to Rwanda

This is the second emergency disbursement since the onset of the pandemic and will help finance the country’s urgent balance of payments (BOP) and budget needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 15:33 IST
IMF approves US$111.06m to bring COVID-19 emergency support to Rwanda
Rwanda’s economic outlook has worsened since the approval of the first RCF request on April 2, 2020, leading to a further downward revision in the 2020 GDP growth forecast from 5.1 to 2.0 percent due to deepening of the COVID-19 impact. Image Credit: ANI

The IMF approved US$111.06 million (SDR80.1 million), a second disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) bringing the total IMF COVID-19 emergency support to Rwanda to US$ 220.46 million to help the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the pandemic; Rwanda's economy has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with weaker domestic demand losses of revenue, and a sharp decline in exports and remittances; The additional resources under the RCF will help alleviate pressing financing needs, including for health, social protection, and supporting the most impacted sectors and vulnerable groups.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the disbursement of $111.06 million (SDR80.1 million) to Rwanda under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). This is the second emergency disbursement since the onset of the pandemic and will help finance the country's urgent balance of payments (BOP) and budget needs. It follows from the Executive Board's decision on April 9, 2020, to double the annual access limit under the RCF to 100 percent of quota (see IMF Policy Paper No. 20/018 ) and brings the total IMF COVID-19 support to Rwanda to $ 220.46 million.

Rwanda's economic outlook has worsened since the approval of the first RCF request on April 2, 2020, leading to a further downward revision in the 2020 GDP growth forecast from 5.1 to 2.0 percent due to deepening of the COVID-19 impact. The unprecedented spending needs generated by the pandemic, combined with losses of revenues, are putting significant pressures on public finances and compounding the impact of sharp declines in exports and remittances on the balance of payments. The additional disbursement under the RCF will provide much-needed support for critical COVID-related spending under the government's Economic Recovery Plan, but further support will be needed from the international community. The authorities have committed to transparency and accountability to ensure the appropriate use of emergency financing, building on their strong public financial management framework.

Following the Executive Board's discussion, Mr Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair issued the following statement:

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely impact the Rwandan economy. The global and domestic macroeconomic outlook has further deteriorated. Growth projections have been revised down, and revenue losses and spending needs are more than twice the size estimated at the time of the first RCF request.

"The policy measures deployed by the authorities to respond to the pandemic and accelerate economic recovery are appropriate. The additional fiscal spending should help mitigate the impact of the pandemic while ensuring that spending is well-targeted and cost-effective so as not to crowd-out other priority areas. Additional financing from the international community remains critical to ease the adjustment burden. The authorities' commitment to high standards of transparency and accountability in the management of emergency financial assistance is welcome.

"It will also be important to maintain the data-driven monetary policy and continue to provide liquidity support to cushion the impact of the pandemic as well as step-up supervision to safeguard financial stability.

"Once the crisis abates, it will be critical to adopt a credible fiscal adjustment path to maintain debt sustainability in the medium-term and preserve Rwanda's development gains over the last two decades."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Estate Agency Affairs Board to reopen Sandton, Joburg offices

The Estate Agency Affairs Board EAAB will re-open its Sandton, Johannesburg offices before the end of June following their closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.The regulator said it would adopt a phased-in approach from 23 June 2020 where e...

COVID-19: Centre’s decision to reopen activities was not taken in haste: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the Central governments decision of phased reopening of lockdown was not taken in haste and it was done to ensure a proper balance between containing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic and making it certain tha...

INSIGHT-What rebound? North Dakota in economic crunch as virus batters oil, agriculture

When the novel coronavirus first appeared in the United States, North Dakota was in the envious position of having more money in its state coffers than it had budgeted.Now, it is making sweeping cuts to state agencies in a bid to stem the f...

Pashtuns in Pakistan continue to face torture by Pak Army

A video is doing the rounds on social media showing the brutal torture by Pakistan Army on civilians in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has raised concerns over growing human rights violations in the region. A video has been tweeted by Amir Maseed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020