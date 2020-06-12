Ukraine president's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Olena, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Friday she had tested positive for coronavirus but her husband and their two children had tested negative. "Today I received a positive test for coronavirus. Unexpected news. Especially considering that I and my family continue to follow all the rules - masks, gloves, a minimum of contacts," Zelenska wrote on Facebook.

She said she felt well, was not hospitalized, but was isolated from her husband and children. Ukraine has reported 29,753 coronavirus cases, including 870 deaths.