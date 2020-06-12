Left Menu
Ukraine president's wife tests positive for coronavirus

Olena, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Friday she had tested positive for coronavirus but her husband and their two children had tested negative.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:18 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

Olena, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Friday she had tested positive for coronavirus but her husband and their two children had tested negative. "Today I received a positive test for coronavirus. Unexpected news. Especially considering that I and my family continue to follow all the rules - masks, gloves, a minimum of contacts," Zelenska wrote on Facebook.

She said she felt well, was not hospitalized, but was isolated from her husband and children. Ukraine has reported 29,753 coronavirus cases, including 870 deaths.

