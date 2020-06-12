Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 "R" number for England is 0.8-1.0, slightly above UK range

The reproduction - or "R" - number has been one of the key measures used by the government in deciding when lockdown measures can be eased. It represents the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 20:32 IST
COVID-19 "R" number for England is 0.8-1.0, slightly above UK range
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The reproduction rate of the coronavirus in England is between 0.8 and 1.0, the government said on Friday, a range slightly higher than for the UK as a whole, where it remains between 0.7 and 0.9.

The higher limit was above 1.0 in the southwest of England, where the range was 0.8-1.1. The government said the most likely estimate was in the middle of the range. The reproduction - or "R" - number has been one of the key measures used by the government in deciding when lockdown measures can be eased.

It represents the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to. An R number above 1 can lead very rapidly to exponential growth. The R number for the UK as a whole was unchanged at between 0.7-0.9 for a second week.

The percentage of people in the community who have the virus had fallen from around 0.4% at the end of April to 0.06% in the two weeks to June 7, according to estimates by the Office of National Statistics published on Friday. When there are only a small number of cases, estimates of R become less robust and less useful in determining the state of the epidemic, the government said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. ruling over ancient bronze horse a 'huge victory' for Greece – minister

Greeces culture minister has hailed a U.S. court ruling over a disputed ancient horse figurine as a major victory that may help Athens and others fighting to reclaim antiquities. Lina Mendoni said Tuesdays ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Cou...

Pak again violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and intense shelling with mortars in Poonchs Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors. Again at about 1950 hours, the Pakistan Army again resorted to ceasefire viol...

Arms seized by U.S., missiles used to attack Saudi Arabia 'of Iranian origin' -U.N.

Cruise missiles used in several attacks on oil facilities and an international airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of Iranian origin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report seen by Reuters on Thursd...

400 beds kept for virus patients at Ghaziabad's medical college

The district authorities have reserved 400 beds for coronavirus patients at Ghaziabads Santosh Medical College, officials said on Friday. A COVID labour room has also been established for pregnant woman suspected of suffering from the infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020