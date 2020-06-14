Uzbekistan to reopen borders for some air travellers

Uzbekistan will reopen its borders to some air travellers from June 15 with quarantine procedures depending on their country of origin, the Central Asian nation's government said on Sunday. The borders, closed since March, will reopen for diplomats, their family members, investors and medical tourists, as well as Uzbeks leaving the country for study or medical treatment, the cabinet said in a statement.

Depending on where they are coming from, visitors will be either quarantined, placed under observation at home, or just let in; the latter will apply to those arriving from China, Japan, South Korea and Israel. The former Soviet republic has confirmed 4,966 COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths.