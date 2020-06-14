Himanta Biswa Sarma diagnosed with kidney stone

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been diagnosed with a kidney stone.

The stone measuring 3.76 mm was diagnosed at Gauhati Medical College, through ultrasonography after the Minister experienced severe pain in his stomach earlier on Sunday.

"After an episode of extreme pain in stomach, doctors at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital have detected a kidney stone measuring 3.76 mm through Ultrasonography in VUJ position. Taking saline and injections to overcome pain. Will take rest for the day," Sarma tweeted. (ANI)