Aurangabad COVID-19 count now 2,756; death toll 150

Aurangabad district of Maharashtra reported 130 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 2,756, an official said. The death toll due to the virus reached 150 after seven persons succumbed to the infection during the day, the official said.

As many as 1,502 patients were discharged from hospitals in the district on Sunday after their recovery, he said. Of the 130 new patients, 44 are female.

According to the official, out of the total 150 deaths, 111 were reported from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) alone, 38 from private hospitals and one from the civil hospital here. Total 1,104 patients are undergoing treatment in the district at present, he added.