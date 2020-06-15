France's Macron says Europe needs to be less dependent on China, U.S.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-06-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 00:07 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he would work to build a Europe that was less dependent on China and the United States, as France gradually emerges from an eight-week lockdown.
The coronavirus crisis has exposed how reliant France and the rest of Europe is on supply chains with China and elsewhere.
"This ordeal has exposed flaws and fragilities: our dependence to other continents to get our hands on some goods," the president said in a televised address to the nation. "I want us to draw all the lessons from what we have learned."
