Macron says France won't remove statues, erase history

Macron says France won't remove statues, erase historyReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-06-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 00:33 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday fighting racism should not lead to a "hateful" re-writing of history following worldwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a police officer in the United States.
Some protesters in the United States and elsewhere have targeted statues of historic figures associated with slavery or other past human rights abuses.
"I will be very clear tonight, compatriots: the Republic won't erase any name from its history. It will forget none of its artworks, it won't take down statues," he said in a televised address to the nation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- George Floyd
- French
- United States
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Protests over George Floyd's death intensify across US, National Guard called by 6 states
Chrissy Teigen donates 200,000 USD to pay for George Floyd protesters' bail
Thousands of people take to streets in NY to protest death of George Floyd
Beyonce, Dwayne Johnson, Rihanna others call for justice for George Floyd
Actor Kendrick Sampson hit by rubber bullets at George Floyd protests