WHO's Kluge warns against further lifting of lockdown in England - Guardian

WHO's Kluge warns against further lifting of lockdown in England - GuardianReuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-06-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 01:05 IST
The coronavirus induced lockdown in England should not be further lifted until the government's contact-tracing system proves to be "robust and effective", the World Health Organization's regional European director Hans Kluge said. In an interview https://bit.ly/2MYn0hK with the Guardian newspaper, Kluge also cautioned that Britain remained in a "very active phase of the pandemic" and warned against rushing into reopening the economy.
Britain said on Sunday it was reviewing its two-metre social distancing rule ahead of the next stage of lockdown easing planned for July 4.
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- European
- World Health Organization
- Britain
- COVID-19