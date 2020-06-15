Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombia's confirmed coronavirus cases rise above 50,000

Colombia's economy will contract 5.5% in 2020, according to the finance ministry, due to the semi-paralysis caused by the quarantine. The country looks set to widen its fiscal deficit to 6.1% of GDP - equivalent to more than 60 trillion pesos ($16 billion) - from an original 2.2% of GDP.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 03:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 03:50 IST
Colombia's confirmed coronavirus cases rise above 50,000

Reported coronavirus cases in Colombia have risen to over 50,000, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as neighboring Ecuador approaches the same milestone. Colombia has reported 50,939 cases of coronavirus and 1,667 deaths. In Ecuador, cases have surpassed 46,700 and deaths stand at 3,896.

The disease overwhelmed Ecuador's health system, in some cases leaving authorities unable to collect the bodies of the deceased and forcing the government to temporarily store corpses in refrigerated shipping containers. Colombia's economy has been battered by the twin ills of a coronavirus quarantine put in place by President Ivan Duque and falling oil prices.

The country entered a national lockdown in late March which is expected to lift on July 1. However, as certain sectors start to reopen and the quarantine begins to lift, medics are bracing for a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The lockdown has led to thousands of businesses being shuttered, causing rising joblessness. In April, unemployment in Colombia hit an historic 23.5% in urban areas, equivalent to more than 4 million people out of work, as the government promised further aid measures to help those most affected. Colombia's economy will contract 5.5% in 2020, according to the finance ministry, due to the semi-paralysis caused by the quarantine.

The country looks set to widen its fiscal deficit to 6.1% of GDP - equivalent to more than 60 trillion pesos ($16 billion) - from an original 2.2% of GDP. ($1 = 3,758.15 pesos)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

Beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi to increase by 5000: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish jets strike Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish warplanes struck Kurdish militant targets in various regions of northern Iraq on Sunday night in response to an increase in militant attacks on Turkish army bases, the Defence Ministry said.The Claw-Eagle Operation has started. Our ...

Ghana's health minister contracts COVID-19

Ghanas president has announced that Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contracted COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. In a state broadcast on Sunday night, President Nana Akufo-Addo said the health minister had contract...

Colombia's confirmed coronavirus cases rise above 50,000

Reported coronavirus cases in Colombia have risen to over 50,000, the countrys health ministry said on Sunday, as neighboring Ecuador approaches the same milestone. Colombia has reported 50,939 cases of coronavirus and 1,667 deaths. In Ecua...

Irish parties plan to sign coalition deal on Monday

Irish political parties Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens will sign a deal on Monday on the formation of a new coalition government, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said after talks on Sunday aimed at ending four months of political d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020