EU governments to pay 750 mln euros for 300 mln doses of AstraZeneca vaccine -Italy
Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France will pay 750 million euros ($843.1 million) for 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine as part of a European deal to secure supplies of the drug, a spokesman for Italy's health ministry said on Monday. The countries also have an option to buy a further 100 million doses, the spokesman said.Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 16:40 IST
Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, and France will pay 750 million euros ($843.1 million) for 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine as part of a European deal to secure supplies of the drug, a spokesman for Italy's health ministry said on Monday.
The countries also have an option to buy a further 100 million doses, the spokesman said. For its portion of the deal, Italy will pay about 185 million euros for 75 million doses. ($1 = 0.8896 euros)
