Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's response to COVID-19 better than U.S.'s, global poll finds

Far more people around the world think China has responded well to the COVID-19 pandemic than those who think the United States has done a good job, a poll by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation showed on Monday. The survey of more than 120,000 people from 53 countries by the think tank and German polling data firm Dalia Research found that even in democratic countries, 45% of people thought their governments had limited too many freedoms during the pandemic.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-06-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 17:27 IST
China's response to COVID-19 better than U.S.'s, global poll finds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Far more people around the world think China has responded well to the COVID-19 pandemic than those who think the United States has done a good job, a poll by the Alliance of Democracies Foundation showed on Monday.

The survey of more than 120,000 people from 53 countries by the think tank and German polling data firm Dalia Research found that even in democratic countries, 45% of people thought their governments had limited too many freedoms during the pandemic. "COVID-19 is also a litmus test for democracy," said Anders Fogh Rasmussen, chairman of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation and a former NATO secretary-general.

"It should act as a wake-up call to democratic leaders that people want more democracy and freedom after COVID-19," he said. More than 60% of people surveyed thought China had responded well to the pandemic, while only a third around the world thought the U.S. response had been effective. Just over half of those surveyed in the United States thought their government had responded well, however.

The survey found that most Chinese think the United States has a negative influence on democracy globally. Greece, Taiwan, Ireland, South Korea, Australia, and Denmark were the countries where the largest proportions of people said their governments had responded well to the crisis. People in Brazil, France, the United States, Italy, and the UK felt their governments handled the situation badly.

Separately, the study showed that a majority of the world thinks it is likely or somewhat likely that a foreign power will influence the results of their next election. The two countries that worried the least about foreign interference were China and Russia. Ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November, 55% percent of Americans think that interference is very or somewhat likely.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Review into 2-metre rule to be completed in coming weeks, says UK PM's spokesman

Britains government hopes to complete a review into whether the country should stick to a social distancing measure of keeping people 2 meters apart in the coming weeks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. The revie...

Hundreds gather in Hong Kong to remember protester who fell to his death

Hundreds of Hong Kong people dressed in black and wearing white ribbons gathered on Monday to remember the day last year when a 35-year-old man fell to his death from a shopping mall after unfurling banners against a now-withdrawn extraditi...

Pak asked to ensure return of two Indian officials along with official car to Indian High Commission in Islamabad immediately: Sources.

Pak asked to ensure return of two Indian officials along with official car to Indian High Commission in Islamabad immediately Sources....

Germany to buy stake in CureVac as world races for COVID-19 vaccine

Germany will take a stake in unlisted biotech firm CureVac, which is working on a COVID-19 vaccine, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, confirming an earlier Reuters report. The Berlin government will acquire a 23 stake for 300 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020