Several districts of the Chinese capital set up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected spike of cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.96 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 433,292​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 1500 GMT on Monday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* Sweden will extend its ban on visits to elderly care homes to Aug. 31, its health minister said. * Norway will halt its track and trace app and delete all data collected so far after criticism from its data protection watchdog.

* Three Russian cities joined a growing list of places cancelling June 24 military parades despite President Vladimir Putin's decision to press ahead with the main event in Moscow. * Three weeks after declaring it was free of the coronavirus, Montenegro has reported a new COVID-19 case - a person who arrived from neighbouring Bosnia.

* Capacity on London's transport network has been reduced by 85% to comply with social-distancing rules, protecting commuters in one of the world's biggest financial hubs by preventing them cramming into trains, the Underground and buses. * Far more people around the world think China has responded well to the pandemic than those who think the United States has done a good job, according to a poll by Copenhagen-based Alliance of Democracies Foundation.

* Denmark will hand out cash to Danes to stimulate the economy, the finance ministry said, while announcing plans to phase out generous aid packages introduced at the beginning of the crisis. AMERICAS

* Chilean copper miners' unions called for a re-evaluation of the operational continuity plans of the country's biggest miners during what they said was an "alarming" increase of infections among workers. * New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening and President Donald Trump plans an indoor rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Several Chinese provinces are stepping up inspections of fresh and frozen meat and seafood, including imported products, after a new outbreak linked to a Beijing food market.

* India's capital is fast running out of hospital beds amid a surge in cases, after critics said it did too little to prepare and reopened shopping malls and temples too soon. * South Korea will face another wave of coronavirus infections, with as many as 800 new cases a day by July, unless the government tightens social distancing rules, a prominent infectious disease specialist has warned.

* Kazakhstan ordered some entertainment venues in its biggest city Almaty to close and shopping malls, restaurants and government offices to work shorter hours, following a spike in cases. * Singapore will allow small gatherings and the reopening of restaurants and shops from June 19, its health ministry said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Resident doctors in Nigerian public hospitals went on strike to demand better benefits as they battle the pandemic in Africa's most populous country, the union said.

* The number of daily deaths from the coronavirus pandemic topped 100 in Iran for the first time in two months, health ministry data showed on Sunday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A deal between AstraZeneca and four European countries for COVID-19 vaccines involves doses being shared by European Union members on a pro rata basis based on population, a source at the French President's office said. * A specific mutation in the new coronavirus can significantly increase its ability to infect cells, according to a U.S. study.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Fears of a second wave of infections rocked world markets on Monday, knocking down oil prices and shares, as investors grappled with how to assess the economic recovery.

* Italian 10-year bond yields hit their lowest since late March on Monday, a move analysts said underscored continued support from the European Central Bank. * German 10-year bond yields approached three-week lows in early trade on Monday as markets focused on worries around a second wave of coronavirus infections.

* The number of people claiming emergency unemployment payments in Ireland fell for a sixth successive week, while the number on a separate government wage-subsidy scheme increased slightly, the government said. * Greece's central government recorded a primary budget deficit of 4.79 billion euros ($5.39 billion) from January to May, missing its target for a surplus because of a lockdown, finance ministry data showed.

* Indonesia's exports and imports plunged the most since 2009 in May, data showed on Monday, suggesting deeper economic pain for Southeast Asia's largest economy and prompting calls for rate cuts. (Compiled by Anita Kobylinska and Anna Rzhevkina; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)