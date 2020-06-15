Left Menu
Pune COVID-19 cases rise by 318 to 12,243; death toll 511

With 318 more people from Maharashtra's Pune district testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the tally of cases has risen to 12,243, a Health official said on Monday.With 13 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 511. In Maharashtra, Pune and Thane account for maximum number of coronavirus cases after Mumbai.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 318 more people from Maharashtra's Pune district testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the tally of cases has risen to 12,243, a Health official said on Monday. With 13 more people succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 511.

In Maharashtra, Pune and Thane account for maximum number of coronavirus cases after Mumbai. A total of 236 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Pune district in the day.

"Of the 318 new cases, maximum 257 were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 10,021 patients," he said. Pimpri Chinchwad area reported 32 new cases, taking the overall tally to 1,177.

The number of cases from rural areas, civil hospital and Pune cantonment board now stands at 1,045, he said.

