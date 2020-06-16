Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Johnson bows to footballer's pressure to provide summer food fund

Before a debate in parliament, and as some lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party called for a change, Johnson's spokesman said the government would be providing a COVID summer food fund costing around 120 million pounds ($150 million). "Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:05 IST
UK's Johnson bows to footballer's pressure to provide summer food fund
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide a summer food fund for struggling families in England, bowing to pressure from England forward Marcus Rashford and his campaign to prevent children from going hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

British ministers originally said food vouchers given out by schools would not be available over the long summer holiday, prompting the 22-year-old Manchester United forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy. Before a debate in parliament, and as some lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party called for a change, Johnson's spokesman said the government would be providing a COVID summer food fund costing around 120 million pounds ($150 million).

"Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister fully understands that children and parents face an entirely unprecedented situation over the summer. To reflect this we will be providing a COVID summer food fund," his spokesman said. Rashford had written a long letter to the government setting out how he had relied on food parcels as a boy and urging ministers to help those families now who were "existing on a knife's edge".

"I don't even know what to say," he said on Twitter of the change in policy. "Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sparks outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajputs has prompted a shocked Bollywood to introspect on why outsiders find it so hard to get a foothold into an industry that many directors and actors say is ruled by its own people. Rajput was found hanging in his Ba...

Health Minister Mkhize reflects on how COVID-19 affects youth

As South Africa commemorates Youth Day, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has reflected on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected young people.Since the advent of the pandemic on our shores, we have lost 123 fellow South Africans who were 39 ...

China's COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows promise in human trials, CNBG says

China National Biotec Group CNBG said on Tuesday its experimental coronavirus vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries.No vaccines have been solidly proven to be ...

Youth urged to work with government in creating inclusive economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged the youth to work with the government in creating an inclusive economy that will rid South Africa of inequality, poverty and unemployment.There has to be life beyond COVID-19. We are looking forward ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020