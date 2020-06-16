Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Digital health passports could help get fans back into stadiums

Avi Lasarow, Prenetics' chief executive for the EMEA region, told Reuters that digital health passports also offered the potential for eventually allowing matches to be played in front of spectators again. "I think it’s going to be a big game-changer in terms of linking COVID-19 testing results...

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:49 IST
Soccer-Digital health passports could help get fans back into stadiums
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Premier League returns in empty stadiums on Wednesday after months of COVID-19 lockdown but digital health passports could help get soccer fans back through the turnstiles, according to the company carrying out tests for the league. Genetic testing and digital health company Prenetics, also known as CircleDNA, announced on Tuesday the launch of what it said was the first such COVID-19 offering for sports.

The company has tested 8,687 Premier League players and staff for the virus as part of requirements for the return to action. Avi Lasarow, Prenetics' chief executive for the EMEA region, told Reuters that digital health passports also offered the potential for eventually allowing matches to be played in front of spectators again.

"I think it's going to be a big game-changer in terms of linking COVID-19 testing results... to a digital access mechanism based on biometrics and other such factors," he said in a Zoom interview. "With any innovation, you're always thinking about what the end goal is... in the world of sport it's about getting fans back into the stadium."

"You could see a position whereby fans scan their health passport information very securely to determine whether their test is valid and they have a negative COVID-19 result." The digital health passport is a web-based platform that shows a person's COVID-19 testing status and history by scanning a QR code to secure access to any venues where safety is a concern.

Participants would enrol via email and upload a profile photograph to be verified by the sponsoring club before they can unlock a personal code. The health passport will then be accessible via mobile phone. The cost of regular testing has been highlighted as an obstacle for some fans, however.

Lasarow said the passport could also be used by employers keen to get employees back to work, with Prenetics recently securing a contract in the aviation sector.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next January, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl has been held the past four years at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be hosted by the Las Vegas Ra...

Elephant dies in West Bengal after coming in contact with live wire

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, illegally connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said. The 40-year old adult makhna male elephant without ...

Pak rejects India's statement on the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the baseless allegations by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident. The two officials were later released by the police on Mond...

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020