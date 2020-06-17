Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases or deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported no new coronavirus infections or deaths, marking 23 successive days without a domestic transmission.

The country has recorded a total of 58 deaths related to COVID-19 among 3,135 confirmed cases, of which 2,996 patients have recovered, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Wednesday is the third consecutive day that no cases were reported. All recent cases have been found among Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad.