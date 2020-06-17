Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore scientists discover 5 antibodies that can combat COVID-19

Human trials for the lead antibody, AOD01, will commence in the coming months, pending approval from the Health Sciences Authority, said the Defense Science Organisation (DSO) National Laboratories. The DSO said that its scientists have screened "hundreds of thousands" of B cells - the cells that produce antibodies to target pathogens - from the blood samples of recovered COVID-19 patients since March this year.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 17-06-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 14:17 IST
Singapore scientists discover 5 antibodies that can combat COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A team of Singapore scientists has discovered five antibodies that can block COVID-19 infection and protect against the key mutations that have emerged in the virus during the pandemic, the country's defense research and development organization said on Wednesday. Human trials for the lead antibody, AOD01, will commence in the coming months, pending approval from the Health Sciences Authority, said the Defense Science Organisation (DSO) National Laboratories.

The DSO said that its scientists have screened "hundreds of thousands" of B cells - the cells that produce antibodies to target pathogens - from the blood samples of recovered COVID-19 patients since March this year. The scientists managed to isolate the first two antibodies for testing within a month of receiving the blood samples from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and Singapore General Hospital. Two months later, it identified another three effective antibodies.

This was done using a technique that screens B cells simultaneously with live virus, allowing antibodies with effective virus-neutralizing properties to be quickly identified, reported Channel News Asia. The technique was developed by the DSO in collaboration with the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Life Sciences Institute over the last five years, according to the report.

Results showed that the five antibodies "demonstrate neutralization" against COVID-19, said the DSO. "They are all potent in blocking infection and effective against key mutations that have emerged in the virus during the pandemic," it said.

With the research phase completed, the study is now transiting into the preclinical phase, where the team is preparing the lead antibody for production, said Dr. Conrad Chan, principal research scientist and laboratory director (applied molecular technology). This will allow clinical trials to be conducted, and manufacturing to be scaled up when human trials are successful, he added. If the clinical trial "goes well", the antibodies could stop the virus from spreading to the lungs if administered before the illness becomes too severe, he said in response to questions about how the antibodies could help patients.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM expresses deepest condolences to families of martyred soldiers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed deepest condolences to the families of martyred soldiers during a standoff in the Galwan valley. Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also sympathised with the slain Indian army personnel...

Denied full pay for May, workers besiege NTC Mills office

Coimbatore, June 17 PTI About 100 workers of National Textile Corporation NTC Mills on Wednesday laid siege to the mill headquarters here seeking full salary for May as was agreed upon in front of the district collector on June 2. The manag...

Israel's Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation, newspaper says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is weighing a limited initial annexation in the occupied West Bank, hoping to quell international opposition to his pledge of wide territorial moves, an Israeli newspaper said on Wednesday. Netanyahu has sa...

Swedish Parliament honours nearly 5,000 dead

Swedens Parliament held a 15-minute remembrance for the victims of the pandemic in a country that has seen nearly 5,000 COVID-19 deathsParliament Speaker Andreas Norlen said this particular moment is for all of them. Those who lost their j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020