Lets swap places; UK opposition leader taunts PM Johnson

Lets swap places; UK opposition leader taunts PM JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:48 IST
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader taunted Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for batting back questions, quipping that if he wanted to change places then he would be happy to so right now.
"This is turning into opposition questions," Keir Starmer told Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions in parliament. "If the prime minister wants to swap places I'm very happy to do it now."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Labour Party
- Britain
- Keir Starmer
- COVID-19