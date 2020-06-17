Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK now has 240,000 doses of dexamethasone in stock or on order - health minister

Britain has increased the amount of dexamethasone it has in stock and on order to 240,000 doses, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday, after a preliminary trial result showed it reduced mortality in the most severe COVID-19 cases. "As of today, we have 240,000 doses now in stock and on order.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:43 IST
UK now has 240,000 doses of dexamethasone in stock or on order - health minister
Health Secretary Matt Hancock (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Britain has increased the amount of dexamethasone it has in stock and on order to 240,000 doses, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday after a preliminary trial result showed it reduced mortality in the most severe COVID-19 cases. Britain swiftly backed the steroid drug after the University of Oxford researchers announced preliminary results of their trial on Tuesday, saying it had amassed a stockpile of 200,000 courses of the drug.

"It's the first time that anyone in the world has clinically proven that a drug can improve the survival chances of the most seriously ill coronavirus patients," Hancock told parliament. "As of today, we have 240,000 doses now in stock and on order. And this means that the treatment is immediately available and already in use on the NHS (National Health Service)."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Killing of Army personnel in Ladakh extremely sad, shocking: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel during a standoff with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, Ladakh as extremely sad and shocking. She also urged the centre to ta...

Civil hospital in Aurangabad to add 30 beds

The capacity of CivilHospital at Aurangabad in Maharashtra will go up to 200 byJune end, a senior official said on WednesdayThe hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 treatmentfacilitySymptomatic patients are being treated here. Weearlier had a c...

Qatar Airways won't take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Qatar Airways will not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, chief executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Qatar Airw...

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020