Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study

The WHO's clinical guidance for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus is aimed at doctors and other medical professionals and seeks to use the latest data to inform clinicians on how best to tackle all phases of the disease, from screening to discharge. Although the dexamethasone study's results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said it suggests the drug should immediately become standard care in severely stricken patients.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 18:15 IST
WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after 'great news' in drug study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was moving to update its guidelines on treating people stricken with COVID-19 to reflect results of a clinical trial that showed a cheap, common steroid can help save critically ill patients.

Trial results announced on Tuesday by researchers in Britain showed dexamethasone, used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital. Britain has increased the amount of dexamethasone it has in stock and on order to 240,000 doses, health minister Matt Hancock said.

But some doctors were cautious, citing possible side effects and asking to see more data. The WHO's clinical guidance for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus is aimed at doctors and other medical professionals and seeks to use the latest data to inform clinicians on how best to tackle all phases of the disease, from screening to discharge.

Although the dexamethasone study's results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said it suggests the drug should immediately become standard care in severely stricken patients. For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth, according to preliminary findings shared with WHO.

The benefit was only seen in patients seriously ill with COVID-19 and was not observed in patients with milder disease. The positive news comes as coronavirus infections accelerated in some places including the United States and Beijing canceled scores of flights to help contain a fresh outbreak in China's capital.

"This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement late on Tuesday. The agency said it was looking forward to the full data analysis of the study in the coming days. "WHO will coordinate a meta-analysis to increase our overall understanding of this intervention. WHO clinical guidance will be updated to reflect how and when the drug should be used in COVID-19," the agency added.

South Korea's top health official cautioned about the use of the drug for COVID-19 patients due to potential side effects. "Some experts have warned of the drug not only reducing the inflammatory response in patients but also the immune system and may trigger side effects," said Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We have been burned before, not just during the coronavirus pandemic but even pre-COVID, with exciting results that when we have access to the data are not as convincing," said Dr. Kathryn Hibbert, director of the medical intensive care unit at Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Bhullar, Shubhankar, Kapil Dev to feature in COVID-19 charity golf event on July 11

Top Indian golfers like Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma as well as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will be seen in action during the Champions for a Cause-Charity Golf Match, which aims to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief, here on...

Siddaramaiah slams PM Modi, Rajnath Singh for 'silence' on clashes along India-China border

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dubbed as seditious and anti- people, the silence of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the violent clashes along the India-China border. His comments d...

Pepper spray and scuffles as bargain hunters crowd Lidl launch in France

French police pushed back several hundred people jostling to get their hands on cut-price PlayStation 4s at the launch of a new Lidl supermarket outside Paris on Wednesday. The store in Orgeval, west of Paris, had offered the PS4s at 95 eur...

US hits Syria's elite with new sanctions under Caesar Act

The Trump administration on Wednesday ramped up pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad and his inner circle with a raft of new economic and travel sanctions for human rights abuses and blocking a settlement of the countrys conflict. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020