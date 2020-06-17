Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwean nurses protest to demand U.S. dollar salaries

The government said last week it would soon start salary negotiations with workers paid by the state but that it cannot pay their wages in U.S. dollars. Dongo said the least-paid nurses were earning a net monthly salary of 2,000 Zimbabwe dollars and warned that the boycott could continue beyond Wednesday and spread to other hospitals.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:00 IST
Zimbabwean nurses protest to demand U.S. dollar salaries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwean nurses stopped work at a major government hospital in the capital Harare on Wednesday, demanding to be paid in U.S. dollars because soaring inflation has drastically reduced the value of their local-currency salaries. They began their protest despite concerns about the impact on Zimbabwe's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected 387 people and killed four in the southern African country.

Anti-riot police blocked the entrance to Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare as hundreds of nurses picketed inside. Some of the nurses held placards with slogans including "Should we go into prostitution to pay rent?" or "My body is tired, I am struggling."

"Nurses now want U.S. dollar salaries. They want money that has purchasing power," Zimbabwe Nurses Association secretary general Enock Dongo told Reuters. The government said last week it would soon start salary negotiations with workers paid by the state but that it cannot pay their wages in U.S. dollars.

Dongo said the least-paid nurses were earning a net monthly salary of 2,000 Zimbabwe dollars and warned that the boycott could continue beyond Wednesday and spread to other hospitals. The Zimbabwe dollar is pegged at 25 to the United States dollar but trades at around 80 on the black market. Businesses calculate prices using black market rates.

Inflation has risen to 785%. The price of bread and sugar increased by at least 30% this week alone. Workers fear the country is returning to the 2008 era when a bout of hyperinflation rendered salaries and savings worthless. The government brought back the Zimbabwe dollar currency last year in June.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese official media highlights PLA casualties at Galwan clash without mentioning numbers

China may have officially maintained a steady silence on the casualties suffered by its troops in the clashes with the Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley but editorials in the state-run dailies acknowledged the PLA fatalities while callin...

Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg

A mysterious 68-million-year-old fossil found on Seymour Island off Antarcticas coast that looked like a deflated football has turned out to be a unique find - the second-largest egg on record and one that may have belonged to a huge marine...

Washington DC faces House vote to become the 51st state

Democrats controlling the House have slated a vote next week to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, an issue that they say has become far more important in the aftermath of protests for racial justice in both Washington and across...

Price of COVID-19 test in Delhi fixed at Rs 2,400 after suggestion of committee set up by HM Amit Shah: MHA.

Price of COVID-19 test in Delhi fixed at Rs 2,400 after suggestion of committee set up by HM Amit Shah MHA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020