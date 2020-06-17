Kenya: Ministry of Health announces 184 new positive COVID-19 cases

Kenya Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday that 184 new positive cases raising the cumulative number of infections documented in the country to 4,044.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Rashid Aman has said the infections were detected after 2,518 samples were analyzed.

He said that 129 of the patients, one of whom is a foreigner, are males while 55 are females.

While releasing the new COVID-19 figures, Aman however raised concern that the rising positive cases could overwhelm health facilities in the country if mitigation measures put in place are not adhered to.

"I am therefore appealing to our people to seriously observe the containment measures, all indications are that we are entering into the exponential case of our curve. Flattening the curve will enable us to deal with those cases that need critical management," he remarked.

Nairobi accounted for 111 of the new cases, Mombasa had 19. Other counties which registered infections are Kajiado (14), Meru (13), Kiambu (9), Busia (6), Nakuru (4), Machakos (3), Kwale (1), Vihiga (1), Taita Taveta (1), Kisumu (1) and Garissa (1).

In Nairobi, the cases were spread across Westlands (33), Kibra (19), Langata (18), Embakasi East(15), Dagoretti North (12), Kamukunji (4), Makadara (2), Starehe (2) and Embakasi Central (2).Roysambu,Embakasi West, Kasarani and Embakasi South recorded a case each.